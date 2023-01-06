STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were found inside his car in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Quattlebaum, 30, is charged with the following:

Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of cocaine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Quattlebaum (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2022, on West Debbie Lane near Shumaker Drive in Statesville.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation, and while speaking with Quattlebaum, other deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search, they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Quattlebaum was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $7,500 secured bond.

Records show he is currently on probation for felony possession of cocaine.