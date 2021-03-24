Man arrested after crashing car while fleeing armed robbery, Nash County deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who held a person at gunpoint, stole their gun, and later drove off ended up crashing his own vehicle, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. at a house on the 3600 block of Loop Road in Nashville.

Deputies said a man and a woman were inside the house when they heard the front door open. When the man went to grab his gun, the woman noticed a man, identified as Randall Lamm, was rapidly coming toward them while pointing a gun.

The woman was able to get past Lamm and called 911. That’s when Lamm attempted to grab the phone away from the woman, but he wasn’t able to so and ran away, deputies said.

According to deputies, investigation showed that Lamm and the woman who was living at the house were romantically involved in the past, but Lamm would not accept the fact that the relationship was over.

Not long after the incident, Lamm was involved in a crash on Rocky Cross Road. He was then placed in custody without further incident, deputies said.

Deputies recovered Lamm’s firearm as well as the other man’s.

Lamm was charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary, assault on a female, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Lamm is currently behind bars on a secured bond of $400,000.