Man arrested after exposing himself near Raleigh park, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of exposing himself to people near a Raleigh park is behind bars after his arrest on Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

Tony Terrail Daniels (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Tony Terrail Daniels, 32, of Raleigh is accused of flashing two people near Shelley Lake Park earlier in the day, police said.

Authorities believe the suspect may also be responsible for five or more other flashing incidents.

He was charged with indecent exposure-aid/abet exposure private parts and resisting a public officer in connection with Wednesday’s incident.

He also faces charges from Aug. 2 of indecent exposure with the defendant over the age of 18 and victim under the age of 16 and indecent exposure.

Daniels is being held under a $15,000 secure bond and is slated to appear in court Thursday.

