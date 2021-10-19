Man arrested after fight inside Smoke Shop, allegedly shooting at vehicle in Elizabeth City

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Gramby (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following a fight inside the Smoke Shop in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police said they responded to the Smoke Shop, 300 Ehringhaus Street, just after 1 p.m. Monday for a report of a fight in progress at the business.

Police said further investigation revealed a man named James Gramby got into a fight with an unknown male in the shop. They then both left the store and got into their respective vehicles.

At that time, Gramby allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at a vehicle.

Police said it appeared there were no injuries or property damage.

Gramby was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and simple affray.

Gramby was given a $1,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 333-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV