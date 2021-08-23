Man arrested after Garner standoff, charged with stealing BMW, AR-15, trying to rob Brinks truck

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police have identified the man they arrested after an hours-long standoff inside a vacant home that happened following a police chase and crash on Sunday afternoon.

Quadarius Crenshaw (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

According to police, the incident began around noon on Sunday after officers located a stolen 2015 BMW 535i at Plaza Apartments. The car had been reported stolen on Friday and was believed to have been used during an attempted armed robbery of a Brinks armored vehicle on Saturday, police said.

Officers watched as a man approached and entered the BMW. As officers went up to the vehicle, the suspect fled south down Benson Road, police said. Police gave pursuit, which then ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Benson Road and Atchison Street. According to authorities, witnesses told police that they saw the suspect run from the crash scene and run through yards on Atchinson Street while armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The suspect was found hiding inside a vacant home in the 100-block of Atchison Street.

The Garner Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team surrounded the home and, following a standoff, eventually took the suspect into custody just after 4 p.m.

Quadarius Crenshaw, 24, of Clayton, has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering in connection with business break-ins at Mira Auto Sales and Reliable Cars & Trucks, both on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh. Both break-ins occurred early on Friday morning, police said. The BMW, a machete and an AR-15 rifle were stolen from Mira Auto Sales.

Crenshaw has also been charged with one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, which is related to the attempted robbery of a Brinks truck at the Bank of America on Benson Road in Garner on Saturday morning around 10 a.m., police said.

Crenshaw also has pending charges out of Wayne County for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and robbery.

“Law enforcement officers undoubtedly stopped a dangerous criminal from continuing a multiple-day crime spree with the suspect’s apprehension on Sunday. We sincerely appreciate assistance from Sheriff Gerald Baker, Wake County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol. We appreciate the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners and recognize their support played a significant role in this peaceful outcome”, said Garner Police Chief Joe Binns.