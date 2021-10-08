Man arrested after high speed in Nash County

The aftermath of the highspeed chase. Photo by: Deputy Zack Johnson

NASHVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A man has been arrested after leading the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office units on less than a ten-mile pursuit.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified suspect was initially stopped by North Carolina Highway Patrol for a traffic violation on I-95 northbound. The subject then took off on NC Hwy. 141 and led authorities toward Thomas Betts Highway and back to I-95 heading southbound.

Then the subject pulled over at the bottom of the exit ramp and was taken into custody without further incident.