Man arrested after K9 alerts deputies to drugs inside vehicle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after K9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Monday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of NC 55 Highway West and Dover Road in the Cove City community.

During the stop, K9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

During the search, deputies said they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

Andre Tyrell Showers, 23, of New Bern, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance.