GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Tyler Wilkins with unlawful conduct toward a child after he failed to seek medical attention for a ‘newly born fetus.’

Deputies said they responded to the 200 block of Saw Mill Road Wednesday night in reference to a call about a missing woman.

Upon arrival, deputies located the missing woman and her baby. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released their identities at this time.

Wilkins was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits bond.

Deputies said potential charges are pending following the autopsies scheduled for Thursday.

The death investigation is in its early stages according to officials.

