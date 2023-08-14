UPDATE: (8/13) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Nix was taken into custody overnight in Charleston.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA ) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that they have identified a suspect after a woman was found dead in her car early Saturday morning.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s office, officials responded to Kerr Road around 6 a.m. to investigate a death.

Upon arrival, officials found 47-year-old Crystal Dawn Rainey, of Greenville, inside of her car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for Joshua Dean Nix, 40, of Greenville. Deputies said that Nix’s location is unknown at this time and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Nix is described as 6’3 and weighs around 200 pounds.

Deputies said that evidence gathered from the scene has led them to obtain warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the arrest of Joshua Nix.

According to deputies, there is no vehicle description during this time for the suspect. Deputies said that Nix has connections throughout the state and has had time to get out of the area as the shooting is believed to have occurred on Friday night.

Anyone with information on Nix is asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or (864)-942-8632.