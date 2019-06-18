Man arrested and charged for allegedly stealing surfboard in Pine Knoll Shores

A Newport man was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a surfboard from a condo in Pine Knoll Shores on Thursday.

On June 13, Pine Knoll Shores Police responded to a report of a surfboard theft at Ocean Terrace Condos.

The person who reported the theft was able to help officers find the stolen surfboard in the possession of Carson O’Dell, age 25, of Newport.

O’Dell was arrested and charged with one count of receiving stolen goods and one count of possessing stolen goods.

The surfboard was returned to its owner.