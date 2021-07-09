Man arrested, another at large in robbery of Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One man has been arrested and another is wanted in the robbery of a Pitt County business on July 1.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded on July 1 at around 4:20 p.m. to 264 Amusements, located at 4671 NC Hwy 13 South in Greenville to a reported armed robbery. Officials said a man wearing a mask entered the business and showed a gun before stealing $8,987.

Detectives determined the masked person was Victor Jermaine Barrett, 47, of Greenville. He was arrested and taken into custody on Friday in Wilson by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Felon Task Force. Barrett was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center, where he remains under a $350,000 secured bond, charged with:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Second Degree Kidnapping.

Detectives have identified a second suspect in the robbery as Adedus Leaveil McNair, 42, of Greenville. Warrants are on file for McNair for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Second Degree Kidnapping. He is wanted and his location is unknown.

If you have information regarding McNair’s whereabouts you are urged to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777, where you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.