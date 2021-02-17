Man arrested, charged following barricade situation, standoff with Raleigh police, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The standoff between Raleigh police and a man possibly armed with a gun and barricaded inside a west Raleigh home came to an end after more than four hours Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a domestic call at a home on Xebec Way – between Western Boulevard and Buck Jones Road – at approximately 1:53 a.m.

Brett Allyn Boyd (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the home, police said. The man told police he had a firearm.

Police later identified the suspect as Brett Allyn Boyd, 49, of Raleigh.

Officials said the victim was able to escape the home before officers got to the scene. The next-door neighbor was evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to police.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw a man brought out of the home in handcuffs around 6 a.m. At the time, police did not confirm that the man in custody was the barricaded suspect but did tell CBS 17 that the situation was over and the scene would soon be cleared.

A Raleigh Police Department press release sent later in the morning confirmed that the man seen being taken away in handcuffs was the suspect. Boyd is charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. He also had a fugitive warrant for failing to appear on a felony offense in Buchanan, Virginia.