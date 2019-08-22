Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: The Rocky Mount Police Department said Monday it has arrested and charged a man in a murder that happened on August 22.

RMPD said on Saturday in Fayetteville, its Homicide Unit and a U.S. Marshalls Task Force arrested Willie Leevon George Jr., age 30, who is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man on August 22, at a home on Nancys Circle.



The victim, whose identification is being withheld until his family is notified, was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Nash UNC Health Care, where he later died from his injuries.



George Jr. was charged with First Degree Murder and is being held without bond in the Nash County Jail.



PREVIOUS: The Rocky Mount Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday on Nancys Circle, which resulted in the victim dying at a hospital.



Rocky Mount PD said at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on Nancys Circle.



At the scene, officers found one wounded, unresponsive victim, a 26-year-old man.



Police tried to save the man’s life until Nash County EMS arrived and took him to Nash UNC Health Care, where he later died from his injuries.



Investigators said the victim’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death.



Police are currently investigating leads in this shooting, but have not yet publicly identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.