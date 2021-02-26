Second arrest made in murder of mother, child shot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother and the shooting of a child in January.

Shaquille Ali Pittman, 20, of Ayden is charged with the following:

First Degree Murder Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts) Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling



Officials said Pittman shot and killed Marshayla Pasley on Jan. 13. He also is charged with shooting and injuring a minor child. The incident happened on Long Drive in Greenville.

Pittman received no bond on the murder charge. He received a secured bond of $2 million on the other charges. He remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Earlier this week, Tyquavious Charod Cummings, 19, of Greenville was charged in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Further charges are expected.