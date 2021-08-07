Man arrested, charged with stabbing death of another man in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges in the stabbing death of another man early Saturday.

Goldsboro police responded to the 900 block of Carver Drive in Goldsboro at 2:36 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. They found Jesus Valles, 25, suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro then taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he died.

An investigation revealed that Valles was stabbed during an altercation with Gilber Arnoldo Ramirez-Perez, 31, while they both were at 903A Carver Dr. Warrants were issued for Ramirez-Perez and, at 10 a.m. Saturday, he was taken into custody at 105 Lee St. in Goldsboro.

Ramirez-Perez was taken before the Wayne County Magistrate and placed in the Wayne County Jail without bond on the charge of first-degree murder. His first court appearance is set for Monday.