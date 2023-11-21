GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged with stealing various types of wire from a business.

Between Aug. 7 and Sept. 29, Pearson Pump Sale and Service reported to the Goldsboro Police Department that an unknown person was entering their property and stealing various types of wire. The wire was stored in the fenced area behind the business.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division developed a suspect. On Oct. 24, warrants were secured on Justin Scott Grady for Felony Larceny, Obtaining Property by False Pretense and Possession of Stolen Goods. On Nov. 20, Grady was arrested by deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the warrants were served.

Grady was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.