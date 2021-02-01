Man arrested, facing multiple charges after two shot in Edgecombe County on Sunday

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting on Sunday that sent two to the hospital.

Antonio Antwon Salisbury of Conetoe was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Southern Terrace neighborhood of Princeville on Sunday. They found the two men with gunshot wounds. Both were listed in critical condition on Monday at a local hospital. No further information, including names, have been released.

Officers quickly learned of a suspect and were able to catch Salisbury during a traffic stop on Sunday. The gun used in the suspected shooting was also recovered.

Officials are still investigating the incident. Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson Jr., asks that if anyone has additional information to call Det. M. Johnson at 252-641-7809.