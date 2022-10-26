SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said 54-year-old Ronald Edward Watkins, of Mill Spring, was charged with felony DUI involving death.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Highway 14 near Ford Lane according to troopers.

The highway patrol said Watkins was driving west in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup when he collided with a 2015 Ford traveling east.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.

Watkins was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.