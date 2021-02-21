Man arrested following fatal shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say 21-year-old Malik Jahquan Chance of Mebane, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting on Friday at Camelot Village Apartments.

The incident was reported just before 2:40 p.m. at 130 South Estes Drive.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old William Bourne of Chapel Hill, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.