LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Tuesday after an armed robbery at a Denver bank on Monday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher D’Michah Tarrant was apprehended on bank robbery charges filed by the Belmont Police Department.

Christopher D’Michah Tarrant (Courtesy: Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union on the 6500 block of N.C. Highway 73.

Police say two men entered the bank and demanded money from the teller; one suspect jumped the counter and grabbed money. Several customers in the bank were told to lie on the floor; both suspects were armed with guns.

Both fled the scene in a black SUV pictured below.

(Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

No word on the second suspect, both were described as black males wearing black or navy sweatshirts.

According to their booking history, Tarrant is being held on a $225,000 bond at the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.