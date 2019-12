GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County.

Melvin Sylvester Harvey Jr, 34, of Goldsboro was charged with:

Attempt 1st-degree murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

2 counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping

On November 29 the Family Dollar at MarMac was robbed at gunpoint and during the robbery, one clerk was shot officials said.

According to officials, the investigation is continuing and other suspects are being looked at.