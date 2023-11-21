BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man from Indian Beach has been arrested after warrants were issued for his arrest in New Hanover County for prostitution.

On Saturday, members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s crime suppression unit arrested Brandon Scott Hollamon, 42, of Salter Path Road in Indian Beach on warrants obtained by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution, including prostitution of a minor. He was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $500,000.00 bond.

Since his incarceration, Hollamon has been transported back to New Hanover County for his first court appearance.