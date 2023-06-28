FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- Fayetteville police say road rage was behind the shooting of an 11-year-old girl on Monday. The suspected shooter has been arrested.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Monday around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Murchison Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to and remains at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

Police say their investigation showed Sadiki Serieux, 33, was driving a PT Cruiser when he cut two lanes of traffic in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado, almost causing a crash.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Police say the drivers of both vehicles got into a verbal altercation. Police said the driver of the Silverado then displayed a firearm.

According to police, Serieux continued to block the Silverado’s path of travel for a full traffic light cycle. They said he then fired multiple rounds into the Silverado striking a young girl. Police said Serieux stopped at the traffic light before making his way to the parking lot of a nearby business to wait for police. He was taken into custody on scene.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene at the time said the truck had two visible bullet holes through the windshield and shell casings are on the ground. According to police, the grandfather of the 11-year-old girl shot in the altercation was driving the Silverado truck. He was not injured.

Serieux was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Campbell at 910-813-8012.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477, their website or the P3 Tips app.