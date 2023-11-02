KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was arrested Wednesday in the Jackson Heights community following a traffic stop that led to a foot chase.

Detectives with the Lenoir County Street Crimes and Rapid Response (SCARR) unit tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Curtis Pate, 39, a known wanted subject, in Jackson Heights. Pate pulled over and then fled from the vehicle on foot.

Pate was taken into custody, transported to the Lenoir County Jail and served with the eight warrants for his arrest from Lenoir, Jones and Onslow counties. He was booked on secured bonds for all the warrants.