HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges in Henderson County was arrested in Mississippi in February.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Feb. 10 to a report of kidnapping and rape that happened on Howard Gap Road near Highway 64 in Hendersonville.

Once deputies met with the victim, they learned she was forced into her own vehicle at gunpoint as she walked out of a Hardee restaurant located at 6001 Asheville Highway in Henderson County.

The sheriff’s office said after the assault in a vacant lot near the intersection of Howard Gap Road and US 64, the suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies submitted nationwide request to find the victim’s car.

Based on video surveillance from Hardees, deputies learned the suspect left his own vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Aaron Marquez Boyd, 32 of Waynesboro, Georgia.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Boyd and entered his and the victim’s vehicle’s into the national database as wanted.

On Feb. 13, Boyd was located in Gulport, Mississippi still operating the victim’s vehicle. After a brief vehicle and foot chase, Boyd was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Boyd waived extradition from Mississippi and was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility on Tuesday March 9th.

Boyd has been charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree forcible rape, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

Boyd is also wanted as an absconder from Georgia Probation and Parole.

United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Asheville, NC and Columbia, SC Divisions and U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force – Gulfport, MS Divisions all assisted in this investigation.