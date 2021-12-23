Man arrested in North Carolina after armed robbery at Williamsburg 7-Eleven

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in North Carolina and charged in connection to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg police tell 10 On Your Side that they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Richmond Road around 9 p.m. on December 15 regarding an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at both clerks and demanded money.

One of the clerks was hit in the head with the gun.

After he took cash, he left the scene on foot.

(photo: Williamsburg Police Department)

The wig and clothes he wore during the robbery were quickly discovered by the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau and James City County Police Department.

They subsequently identified him as 27-year-old Irshad Mahmood of James City County. Arrest warrants were later obtained for robbery, use or display of a firearm in committing felony and prohibition of wearing of masks in certain places.

Mahmood was arrested on December 17 in North Carolina and transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.