CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy.

Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was taken into custody by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies and brought before Magistrate Eric Holmes. He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to a communication of threats at the barber academy at Cypress Commons Shopping Center on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It’s operated through Beaufort County Community College.

Investigators said they learned of an argument between McKinney and an instructor. The student then fired multiple times with his handgun while traveling west on Old Blount’s Creek Road. Nobody was injured and there was no property damage.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.