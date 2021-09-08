Man arrested on indecent liberties charges from 1970s

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested following his indictment on charges of taking indecent liberties with a family member in the 1970s, a sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

David Ricky Godwin Sr., 74, of Selma was taken into custody by detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Godwin was indicted after an 11-month investigation. Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.

Godwin had been under legal scrutiny previously for running an illegal gambling operation through a company. In March 2017, they entered a plea deal with prosecutors in which Godwin and his son agreed to forfeit more than $2.3 million and pay a $150,000 fine, in exchange for gambling and conspiracy charges against them to be dropped.

In 2003, the Godwins pleaded guilty in federal court to operating illegal gambling businesses in eastern North Carolina and structuring transactions to evade the Internal Revenue Service’s currency-reporting requirements, the newspaper reported.