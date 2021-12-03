Man arrested on over 30 warrants after wrong-way chase on US 64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man led officers on a chase after they tried to pull him over for outstanding warrants.

On Thursday, Randolph County deputies attempted to pull over Larry Dean Land on US 64.

Land had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest in Randolph, Brunswick, Davidson and Guilford Counties. He did not stop for officers and they chased him, exiting US 64 on the Zoo Connector.

Police say Land made a U-turn and began traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of US 64, and caused a head-on collision with another vehicle.

They administered aid to the victims until emergency responders arrived.

Land was taken into custody and a firearm and controlled substances were found in his possession.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to area hospitals for evaluation. Land was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Davis County Road area of Randleman area on Dec. 1.

Land was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and served his outstanding warrants and orders for arrest.

In Randolph County Land was wanted for

Two counts felony larceny motor vehicle parts

Three counts felony possession of stolen property

Three counts felony larceny

Felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor attempted breaking/entering motor vehicle

Misdemeanor larceny

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

These warrants were in connection with a theft that occurred on Sept. 12 on US 62 in Trinity and a theft that occurred on Sept. 13 on Turnpike Court in Thomasville.

In Davidson County Land had warrants for five separate charges relating to stolen car parts.

In Brunswick County Land had an outstanding warrant for felony larceny.

In Guilford County he had outstanding warrants for

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Misdemeanor larceny

Misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

Land had orders for arrest in Davidson County pertaining to

Failure to Appear on Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts

Felony Attempted Break or Enter Bldg.

Felony Possession Heroin

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Attempt Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property.

Land had orders for arrest in Guilford County pertaining to

Felony Probation Violation

Failure to Appear on Felony Possession Stolen Goods/Property

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming, the sheriff’s office says.