MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of ‘body slamming’ a puppy to death is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty, according to Monroe Police.

Authorities said a concerned citizen reported a man injuring a puppy in the parking lot of a business near the 600 block of W. Roosevelt Boulevard.

The incident reportedly happened around 12 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Officers responded to the scene and found the puppy already deceased. They started a search and arrested Michael Ray Price, 37, a short time later.

Price is at the Union County jail on a $10,000 bond.