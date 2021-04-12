Man charged after 4-year-old shoots themselves in South Carolina

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made after a 4-year-old child was shot Sunday night in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

Chardon D’Aubre Green, of Lamar, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, obstructing justice, and possession of marijuana.

According to deputies, Green left the gun where the child could easily access it and the child shot themselves in the head. Deputies also said Green lied about the location of the shooting in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

The child is receiving medical treatment in Charleston, Hudson said.

During a search, deputies also found marijuana in plain view, according to the incident report.

The shooting happened in the area of Lynches River Road, Hudson said. This is the fourth shooting in five days in Darlington County.

Editor’s note: The age of the child has been updated to reflect information in the incident report.