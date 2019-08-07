Man charged after holding woman, kids at gunpoint during assault

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after he held a woman and her two kids at gunpoint during an assault, deputies said.

On Tuesday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to Vidant Edgecombe in reference to a female who had been badly beaten.

Deputies were told that the perpetrator was still on scene and had a firearm.

Deputies spoke with Ashley Webb, the victim.

Webb told deputies how LiMichael Pittman, who she had formally been romantically involved with, had held her in a vehicle at gunpoint and assaulted her about the head and face with a pistol.

Deputies said that Pittman also held her two minor children at gunpoint.

Deputies were able to locate Pittman and Sakwon Hyman near the hospital.

When approached, Hyman began to flee and dropped a handgun.

The handgun was recently stolen in Tarboro and reported stolen to the Tarboro Police Department, deputies said.

Witness interviews confirmed that the handgun had been used to assault Webb.

Pittman and Hyman were arrested.

Pittman was charged with three counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of minors, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm and held under no bond due to a domestic incident.

Hyman was charged with possession of stolen firearm and released under a written promise, deputies said.