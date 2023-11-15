ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a bank robbery in Asheboro, police say.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called to First Bank on South Fayetteville Street about a man passing a note demanding money. The suspect got “an unknown amount of currency” and ran towards apartments on East Academy Street.

Witnesses saw him going into the back entrance of the apartment building and taking the elevator. The man, identified as Christopher Lee Tuttle of Asheboro, was found hiding in the shower and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping and given no bond.

The Greensboro Police Department and FBI assisted with the investigation.