ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man arrested in a 2018 murder in Elizabeth City was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Raymond Eugene Woodley III was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trevon Demetrius Blount on May 18, 2018. On March 9, 2020, he was charged with two counts of intimidating a witness.

Woodley was in Pasquotank County Superior Court this week and on Friday was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.