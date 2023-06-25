SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection with a missing woman in Spartanburg County.

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office charged Da’Ron Collins with larceny and obstruction of justice concerning the disappearance of 44-year-old Casey Young.

Deputies said Young was last seen leaving her job at Spartanburg Regional on May 15.

According to the Seventh Circuit Soliticor’s Office, Young and Collins were living together at a residence on Pratt Drive during the time of her disappearance.

Collins stated on the date of her disappearance, Young came home after work and they got into an argument.

He said she took a shower, left in her car and he hadn’t seen her since then.

Video from the neighborhood shows Young got home in her car around 4:50 p.m.

Cell phone records further indicated that Young’s phone went dead not too long after she got home and had not come back on since.

On May 17, deputies located her vehicle at Windsor Palms Apartment backed in behind some bushes following an anonymous tip.

The solicitor’s office showed video evidence of Collins driving, parking and wiping down Young’s car while wearing gloves on May 15 approximately at 7:34 p.m.

The video further shows Collins walking to a dumpster where he discards some items.

Investigators also discovered that Collins left his cell phone at his residence during the time of he allegedly parked Young’s car at a different location.

A search warrant to ADT revealed that several videos had been manually deleted from the surveillance system at the home on Pratt Drive.

There were also missing event logs showing cameras being unplugged during crucial times.

Investigators said Young has not been found and they will continue to work diligently to locate her.

Collins appeared before a judge Friday morning and was given a $9,000 bond plus GPS tracking required.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Collins is considered a person of interest in the investigation of Young’s disappearance.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward that leads to Young’s location and the identification of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Brandon Letterman at (864) 494-0644 or bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org.