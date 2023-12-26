FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to a deadly collision that claimed the lives of a married couple.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. on Christmas Day in the area of Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive, Fayetteville police said.

Police said a gold Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Hope Mills Road and ran a red light, colliding with a gold Toyota Corolla.

The preliminary investigation found the gold Toyota Corolla was operated by Jada Fields, 47, of Fayetteville, and the front-passenger seat was occupied by his wife, Patricia Fields, 46, police said.

According to police, the Chrysler 300 was operated by 26-year-old Michael Anthony Smith Jr., also of Fayetteville. There were two other people in his vehicle.

Smith Jr. sustained minor injuries and remained on scene, police said. The unknown male in the front passenger seat of Smith Jr.’s vehicle ran from the scene of the accident. The rear passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, Smith Jr. was charged at the scene for the following offenses:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle (2 counts),

Reckless driving,

Stoplight violation,

Fail to reduce speed,

Driving with license revoked,

Failed to register vehicle,

No insurance on vehicle,

Fail to display correct registration plate,

Fictitious registration plate,

Expired inspection,

Fail to wear seat belt, and

Windshield tint violation

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510.