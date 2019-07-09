Man charged in Hurricane Florence scam in N.C. captured in Las Vegas

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT)

Two residents of Kill Devil Hills were arrested on felony charges after police say they stole a golf cart in Kitty Hawk last week.

Kitty Hawk Police say on Tuesday, officers arrested Tracey Lynn Austin, age 36, and Jeremiah Lee Austin, age 38, on charges of Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of Stolen Goods.

Investigators say on June 7, the pair allegedly stole a Cricket golf cart from a pickup truck parked in the area of East Tateway Street and North Virginnia Dare Trail.

The golf cart was later recovered.

Both suspects were taken to the Dare County Jail, where Jeremiah Austin bonded out, and Tracey Austin is still being held on bond.