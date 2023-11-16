PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is being held without bond after allegedly killing a man Monday, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said.

Guadalupe Andres Martin

Guadalupe Andres Martin, 27, of Meads Circle in Hertford, N.C. was arrested and charged with the homicide of 43-year-old Marcos Domingo Velazquez. Martin is being held without bond at the Albemarle District Jail.

The sheriff’s office said search warrants have been obtained for additional collection of evidence at the time Martin was arrested.

Around 5:15 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the area of Albemarle Street in Winfall for reports that a man was dead.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Marcos Domingo Velazquez dead from blunt force trauma. The sheriff’s office said it found a weapon, a 3-foot-long fence pipe, at the scene.

After being arrested, Martin was brought before a magistrate, where he was ordered to be held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office at 252-426-5615.