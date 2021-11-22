Man charged in shooting which killed child, injured another in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with an accidental shooting that killed one child and injured another in Greenville County.

49-year-old Jonathan Jeremy Groves was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on November 7 at a home on Staunton Bridge Road.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two children were shot while playing outside the home.

Deputies said adult family members were target practicing outside.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene and learned that two victims, a 4-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 4-year-old Jeremiah Groves, Jr. died from his injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital on November 10.

The sheriff’s office said the other victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Jonathan Groves is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.