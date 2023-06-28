KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was arrested in Johnston County and charged in the theft of a vehicle and its belongings at a gym in Lenoir County.

Tarcisio Torres-Olivera was driving the vehicle, according to a NC State Highway Patrol deputy who pulled the vehicle over after work by a Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputy to investigate the case. Officials said all the stolen property was in the vehicle.

Investigators said Torres-Olivera, 24, had joined the gym two weeks earlier but had used a different name and date of birth to sign up for the membership. The investigation began after the victim found his belongings, including a wallet, car keys and cell phone, had been stolen from a locker.

An off-duty Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputy overheard what had just occurred and began to investigate. After calling in the theft and the quick reaction of the deputy, the vehicle was soon discovered.

Torres-Olvera was charged with the following, given a secured bond and placed in the Lenoir County jail: