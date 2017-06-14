Man sentenced to 14-18 years in prison for 2014 murder in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A West Virginia man was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of his son-in-law in Jacksonville.



On Wednesday in Onslow County Superior Court, Early Isner pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Arwayne Singhal, whose body was found on June 9.



The judge sentenced Isner to serve between 168 months (14 years) and 214 months (17 years & 10 months) in prison, with credit for 799 days served.



A West Virginia man charged with killing his son-in-law in 2014 will appear in an Onslow County court Wednesday.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee, Early Isner will be in Onslow Superior Court during the morning hours.

Isner is being charged with an open count of homicide in the death of Arwayne Singhal, whose body was found June 9 after Singhal went missing from his Jacksonville home in 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A West Virginia man charged with killing his son-in-law in 2014 made his first appearance in Onslow County court Monday.

Early Isner Sr. is being charged with an open count of homicide in the death of Arwayne Singhal, whose body was found June 9 after Singhal went missing from his Jacksonville home in 2014.

At court Monday, Isner was approved for court-appointed counsel out of Raleigh for a capital offender.

Because he was extradited from West Virginia, Isner did not yet have a bond set prior to his court date, and the district attorney asked no bond to be set for now and to set it at a later date.

The district attorney said he was still determining if it is a capital case, which will be decided at the time of indictment.

Isner will remain in Onslow County Jail, and his next court date is July 17.

The body of a man reported missing from Jacksonville in 2014 was discovered in a grave off Brinson Lane in Richlands Friday and two people, including his wife’s father, have been charged in his death.

Arwayne Singhal, who lived with his wife Mary Singhal in Jacksonville, was reported missing by a family member in New York.

Deputies said the investigation showed Singhal was the victim of foul play by members of his wife’s family but the investigation went cold.

“We know, what we suspected was a homicide, now we have a homicide investigation,” Miller said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said new information led to the recovery of Arwayne Singhal’s body by the Onslow County and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office from a grave in a pasture area.

On Sunday, detectives traveled to Franklin City, West Virginia, to interview witnesses in the death.

Those interviews, as well as additional evidence, led to the arrest of Mary Singhal’s father, Early Isner Sr., 59, of West Virginia, who is charged with Arwayne Singhal’s murder.

Jacqueline Joan Hasley, 74, of Maysville, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“Obviously the motive is going to be whether there was any bad blood here,” Miller said.

Arwayne Singhal had last been seen at his home on Cedar Creek Dr. in Jacksonville. A neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Wendy, said she was one of the last people to see him.

“I saw him walking down the road that day and that was it. No one had seen him since,” she said.

Arwayne Singhal’s body is scheduled for autopsy Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The exact motive for the murder is still under investigation, and deputies said additional arrests are possible.

Early Lynn Isner Sr. is being held in Pendleton County, West Virginia, pending extradition to Onslow County.

Hasley is currently in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $250,000 secured appearance bond.