Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after girl struck by car in Currituck

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Currituck is facing new charges following the death of an 11-year-old girl after she was struck by a vehicle while walking home from school.

According to police, Julie Randel was crossing US 158 in front of Currituck Middle School on August 30 with her brother when the crash occurred. Police say they had successfully crossed the street when she ran back into the road after she realized she dropped something.

While retrieving the item, she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 158.

Randel was flown to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk with serious injuries where she later died on September 8.

Police say the driver, Daniel Deweese, stayed on the scene following the incident. It was determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Authorities also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Deweese was charged with driving while impaired and speeding in a school zone. He was booked into Currituck County Jail.

Following Randel’s death, Deweese was charged with felony death by vehicle. On Friday, he was also charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to the incident.

Deweese’s bond has been set for $750,000.