Man charged with drug crimes after deputies search home

BAILEY, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested and charged with multiple drug crimes in Bailey on Thursday.

Deputies said that on Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., its Narcotics Unit and the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Old Smithfield Road.

The search warrant was based on multiple citizen complaints about the home, and an investigation into the resident 28-year-old Costa Rontrell Pender.

During the search, officers said they found and seized 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $3,238 in cash.

Pender was arrested without incident and faces the following charges:

Three counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Four counts of Possession with Intent Sell Deliver Cocaine

Two counts of Maintaining dwelling

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pender, who deputies said is currently on federal probation, is being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a bond of $100,000.