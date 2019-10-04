Man charged with drug crimes after deputies search home

BAILEY, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested and charged with multiple drug crimes in Bailey on Thursday.
Deputies said that on Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., its Narcotics Unit and the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Old Smithfield Road.
The search warrant was based on multiple citizen complaints about the home, and an investigation into the resident 28-year-old Costa Rontrell Pender.
During the search, officers said they found and seized 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $3,238 in cash.
Pender was arrested without incident and faces the following charges:
- Three counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Four counts of Possession with Intent Sell Deliver Cocaine
- Two counts of Maintaining dwelling
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Pender, who deputies said is currently on federal probation, is being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a bond of $100,000.