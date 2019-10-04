Live Now
Man charged with drug crimes after deputies search home

Nash Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

BAILEY, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested and charged with multiple drug crimes in Bailey on Thursday.

Deputies said that on Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., its Narcotics Unit and the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Old Smithfield Road.

The search warrant was based on multiple citizen complaints about the home, and an investigation into the resident 28-year-old Costa Rontrell Pender.

During the search, officers said they found and seized 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $3,238 in cash.

Pender was arrested without incident and faces the following charges:

  • Three counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Four counts of Possession with Intent Sell Deliver Cocaine
  • Two counts of Maintaining dwelling
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pender, who deputies said is currently on federal probation, is being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a bond of $100,000.

