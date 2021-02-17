Man charged with first-degree murder in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been charged with first-degree murder in Edgecombe County.

On February 16, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Pine Valley Mobile Home Park. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased person in a vehicle, identified as Donyell Powell of Tarboro.

Witnesses described three suspects that ran from the scene when the shots were fired. Deputies chased and apprehended two suspects who were carrying firearms. A third suspect was apprehended in a nearby residence.

Kendrick Donte McKinney was charged with first-degree murder. Two juveniles were taken into custody and processed into the juvenile court system for accessory after the fact.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information on the case to call 252-641-7911.