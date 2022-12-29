OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with the homicide of a 7-week-old infant in Seneca.

Deputies charged Michael Shane Blackwell Jr. with homicide by child abuse in regard to the ongoing investigation of the death of Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor.

7NEWS previously reported that officials responded to an apartment complex on Keoway Drive Monday in reference to a cardiac arrest of an infant.

Upon arrival, deputies found the infant unresponsive. The child was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and unlawful narcotics were located.

The parents of the deceased infant, Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor were taken into custody.

Following the autopsy, the coroner confirmed that the infant died from blunt force head trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined that Raynor suffered child abuse or neglect under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life at the hands of Blackwell.

Blackwell remains in custody where he was served the additional warrant.

Raynor’s death remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Death Task Force and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.