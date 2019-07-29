Man charged with killing two pedestrians in Duplin County

The Charlotte Division of the FBI said Monday it has arrested two suspects on charges in four armed bank robberies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The FBI says Circe Baez, age 35, and Alexis Morales, age 38, were arrested on Sunday at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, located at 1408 West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team took the suspects into custody without incident.

Baez was charged with two felony counts of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and one felony count of Conspiracy of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon.

Morales was charged with one felony count of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and two felony counts of Conspiracy of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon.

Both suspects appeared before a magistrate at the Pitt County Detention Center, and were then booked into the jail on a $4 million bond each.

The FBI said, as of Monday morning, they are charged in the following armed bank robberies:

Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2019;