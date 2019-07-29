Man charged with killing two pedestrians in Duplin County

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a Duplin County man faces felony charges after he allegedly hit and killed two pedestrians with his truck on Saturday.

According to investigators at NCSHP Troop B in Duplin County, at 8:36 p.m. Saturday on Tram Road, Jeanie Johnson Jenkins, age 44 of Mt. Olive, and Horace Wayne Pittman Jr., age 49 of Mount Olive, were struck by a vehicle and died.

Investigators say Alfonso Santes, age 37 of Albertson, was driving his 2009 Dodge pickup, when he crossed the center-line of the road and hit the two victims, who were walking along the road.

A witness called 911 to report Santes’s tag number, and Troopers arrested him a few minutes after the incident.

Santes was charged with 2 counts of felony hit and run, DWI, and other traffic violations.

