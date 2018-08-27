Man sentenced in 2018 killing of roommate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man charged with the murder of his roommate has been sentenced to serve between 25-31 years in prison.

PREVIOUS:

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after deputies investigated the report of a dead body located in the backyard of a Hubert home.

Javier A. Garzon, 21, was charged with an open count of murder.

On Sunday around 1:34 p.m., the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Parnell Road a neighbor called, saying they saw a body.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe 24-years-old David J. Rutherford was stabbed to death, although an official autopsy is pending.

Garzon was at the residence when deputies arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Garzon and Rutherford knew each other and were roommates at New River Air Station, where they were stationed.

Investigators who searched the home said they found numerous items of evidence linked to the crime.

Detectives interviewed Garzon about the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Garzon killed Rutherford following an argument and then put his body in the backyard.

Deputies said that an argument was the cause of the murder.

Neither Rutherford nor Garzon were living at the Hubert home; instead, Garzon was house-sitting for a friend who was out of town.

Garzon was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.