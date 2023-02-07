GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem.

Hunter has been charged with:

second-degree murder

four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the Intent to inflict serious injury

possession of a firearm by a felon

Last week, police confirmed that six victims of the shooting are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, and two others “should be returning home soon,” according to the police department.

At around 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers came to Southside Johnny’s after receiving a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found seven gunshot victims who were all taken to the hospital, some of whom were in life-threatening conditions.

One of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, of Greensboro, died of his injuries, and police began a homicide investigation.

Police believe a fight inside the club led to the shooting.