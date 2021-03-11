Man charged with murder in South Carolina shooting that killed North Carolina hemp farmer

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection with a Darlington County shooting that killed a hemp farmer.

Deangelo Marquell McFarland was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a stolen gun, and drug possession charges, according to booking records.

Chrisopher Benton McLeod, of Carthage, North Carolina, was killed in the shooting. According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, McLeod died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Joseph McLeod said he was Christopher’s father and told authorities they had flown to the Hartsville Regional Airport so his son could sell “hemp” and “flowers.” Many people in the hemp industry refer to the actual plant with the bud as “flower.”

The McLeods were waiting to hear from suspects to make the transaction when Joseph McLeod told his son he had a bad feeling and wanted them to go, according to the report. Christopher McLeod then met with the suspects, and Joseph said he heard a gunshot and his son yell.

Deputies found a small black pistol about five feet away from the victim, according to the incident report.

McFarland was previously arrested in 2017 and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.