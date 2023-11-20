ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been charged on Monday for a robbery and attempted robbery, Rocky Mount police said.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to an attempted robbery at the Sheetz gas station located on the 3700 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard on Nov. 18.

After the preliminary investigation, police found that Claude Leon Hunter, 46, demanded money after entering and passing a note to the staff. The store refused to give him what he asked for, police said.

Hunter then left the scene in a pewter-colored Honda van. Later, the vehicle was found by RMPD.

Hunter was taken to the police department where detectives were able to gather more evidence and information.

According to police, more investigation discovered Hunter also committed the robbery that took place on Nov. 10 at the Dollar General located on the 600 block of Goldrock Road.

Hunter was charged with Common Law Robbery and Attempted Robbery.

He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and was placed in Nash County Jail.